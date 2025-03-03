Alexandra Casey, a U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Management and Program analyst, speaks about her role in the garrison Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office on Feb. 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Eric Thomsen, a Casualty Assistance Manager and Retirement Services Officer for the garrison, expands on the Kaiserslautern Legal Service Center, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 07:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85070
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110842418.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office and Legal Services, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.