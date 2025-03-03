Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office and Legal Services

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Alexandra Casey, a U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Management and Program analyst, speaks about her role in the garrison Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office on Feb. 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Eric Thomsen, a Casualty Assistance Manager and Retirement Services Officer for the garrison, expands on the Kaiserslautern Legal Service Center, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 07:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85070
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110842418.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office and Legal Services, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Legal Services
    Retirement services
    Casualty Assistance
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    PAIO

