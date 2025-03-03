Frontier Banter: Strength Through Support: Fort Sill's Award-Winning Army Community Service Program

Get ready for an in-depth, lively conversation that shows exactly why Fort Sill’s Army Community Service (ACS) keeps racking up awards—and changing lives! In this episode of the “Fort Sill Frontier Banter Podcast,” Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with ACS Director Monica Ulibarri, Family Advocacy Program Manager Margarita De Leon, and Financial Readiness Program Manager Zilpa Oseguera. They pull back the curtain on ACS’s wide range of free services, from child abuse prevention and new-parent guidance to financial counseling, volunteer opportunities, and even fun community events like the upcoming ACS Birthday Bash.



You’ll hear about how ACS programs tackle real-world challenges, whether it’s helping soldiers and families handle a sudden financial crisis or balancing parenthood and deployments. The team also shares stories of true “strength through support”—including record-breaking AER fundraising campaigns and families who found crucial help just when they needed it most. If you’ve ever wondered how ACS can boost morale and readiness for your unit and the entire Fort Sill community, this episode answers that question in spades. Tune in to discover why ACS is not just an agency, but a caring partner, ready to back you up every step of the way!