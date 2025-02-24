Military OneSource Podcast — How the American Red Cross Supports Service Members

Learn how the American Red Cross supports military families in times of need. Hear personal stories from a service member on how the Red Cross helped facilitate emergency leave and provided financial assistance for travel during a family emergency. Listeners will hear how the Red Cross handles emergency messages, which can be initiated by a service member or anyone who is familiar with the crisis at hand. Also discover the role of Army Community Service, which collaborates with the Red Cross to provide financial support and other resources for service members and their families.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Northrup, 16th Military Policy Public Affairs NCOIC, Angelica Sowen with the American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces and Audra Saterly with Army Community Service. They discuss the support options available for service members during and beyond emergencies.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/disaster-preparedness/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.