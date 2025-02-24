NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 3, 2025) An interview with Nicholas Vail, 2025 local Military Youth of the Year (MYOY) winner and Jasmine Mailoto, MYOY Advisor and Children and Youth Programs Teen Coordinator, to discuss winning the title and representing Naval Air Station Sigonella at an upcoming regional competition. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 03:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85033
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110839625.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:29
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Nicholas Vail, 2025 Local MYOY Winner, and Jasmine Mailoto, MYOY Advisor, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
