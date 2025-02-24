Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 043 - Running Through Walls, Building Trust, Setting Standards

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This episode, we speak to Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major James Perrault, the Command Sergeant Major for the 151st Regional Support Group. He shares his advice and lessons learned from his 31 years of service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:18
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    TAGS

    army, chevrons, leadership, mentorship, trust, standards

