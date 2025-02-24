On this News In One:
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Second Battalion, Seventh Infantry Regiment alongside Polish first responders conducted a mass casualty exercise at forward operating station Trzebien, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 09:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85023
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110835825.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Mass casualty exercise in Poland- News In One Feb. 28, 2025, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS
