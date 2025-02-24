Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass casualty exercise in Poland- News In One Feb. 28, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.27.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this News In One:

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Second Battalion, Seventh Infantry Regiment alongside Polish first responders conducted a mass casualty exercise at forward operating station Trzebien, Poland.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 09:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass casualty exercise in Poland- News In One Feb. 28, 2025, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

