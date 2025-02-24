Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Message from SECDEF and USS Truman Returns to Sea

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250228-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February 28, 2025) Radio news highlighting a message from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the American people and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to sea following an emergent repair availability. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 05:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Message from SECDEF and USS Truman Returns to Sea, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    CVN 75
    SecDef

