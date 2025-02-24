Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 20 What is a KSL

The Commander's Key Support Program is a critical resource for all Airmen, but many members don't realize the full slate of resources it can open up for them. Three of the Alamo Wing's Key Support Liaisons join us to offer their firsthand knowledge of how helpful KSLs can be.