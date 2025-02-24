Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 20 What is a KSL

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    The Commander's Key Support Program is a critical resource for all Airmen, but many members don't realize the full slate of resources it can open up for them. Three of the Alamo Wing's Key Support Liaisons join us to offer their firsthand knowledge of how helpful KSLs can be.

    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast
    433rd Airlift Wing

