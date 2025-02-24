Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Joe with the CO 27FEB25 - Fleet Readiness Director Tom Kubalewski

    SPAIN

    02.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 27, 2025) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain commanding officer, Capt. Teague Suarez and his guest, NAVSTA Rota Fleet Readiness director Tom Kubalewski, discussed past and upcoming Morale, Welfare, and Recreation opportunities on the installation as well as interesting local events coming up soon, Feb. 27, 2025. As the Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Conner Blake)

