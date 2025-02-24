Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 02FEB25: 2025 MAP Season

    NEWSCAST 02FEB25: 2025 MAP Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    The U.S. Navy announced the policy and timeline for the first meritorious advancement program, (MAP), season of 2025, Feb. 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 00:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84983
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110832987.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 02FEB25: 2025 MAP Season, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    MAP
    NAVADMIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download