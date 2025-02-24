The U.S. Navy announced the policy and timeline for the first meritorious advancement program, (MAP), season of 2025, Feb. 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 00:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84983
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110832987.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 02FEB25: 2025 MAP Season, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.