Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 27 - Fighter Pilot Q&A

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 27 - Fighter Pilot Q&A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Strap in and get ready for high-speed thrills as we sit down with two experienced fighter pilots for an exclusive Q&A session.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84981
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110832906.mp3
    Length: 00:37:53
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 27 - Fighter Pilot Q&A, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    pilot
    blacksnakes
    blacksnake
    Blacksnake Bytes
    122nd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download