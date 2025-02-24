The Commander's Key Support Program is a critical resource for all Airmen, but many members don't realize the full slate of resources it can open up for them. Three of the Alamo Wing's Key Support Liaisons join us to offer their first hand knowledge of how helpful KSLs can be.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2025 16:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84979
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110832518.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 20 What is a KSL, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.