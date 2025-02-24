Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Keystone Club and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.23.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Keystone Club with Keandre Anderson, the Keystone Club president, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with Jackie Brunson, Regional Director at the University of Maryland Global Campus Europe, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 24. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    Keystone Club
    Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
    KMC Update
    Kaiserslatern
    University of Maryland Global Campus
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)

