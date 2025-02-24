Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Occupational Therapy and ASBP

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.25.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brianne Sprehe, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center staff occupational therapist, shares her goals for rehabilitation of patients, at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, on Feb. 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Stacy Sanning, Armed Services Blood Program public affairs officer, expands on the program, at American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN
    Armed Service Blood Program
    ASBP
    Occupational Therapy
    LRMC

