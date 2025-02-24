KMC Update - Occupational Therapy and ASBP

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brianne Sprehe, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center staff occupational therapist, shares her goals for rehabilitation of patients, at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, on Feb. 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Stacy Sanning, Armed Services Blood Program public affairs officer, expands on the program, at American Forces Network Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
