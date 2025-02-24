Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Trunk-or-Treat, lane closures, Keen Sword 25 closing ceremony

Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast covering the MCCS Trunk-or-Treat event, the closing ceremony of Keen Sword 25 and lane closures on base. Narrated by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton)