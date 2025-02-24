Inside Iwakuni Radio Newscast covering the MCCS Trunk-or-Treat event, the closing ceremony of Keen Sword 25 and lane closures on base. Narrated by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff D. Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2025 03:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84938
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110829103.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Trunk-or-Treat, lane closures, Keen Sword 25 closing ceremony, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.