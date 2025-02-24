Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jingle Bell Jog radio spot

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, MCCS sponsored event: 2024 Jingle Bell Jog. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 00:58
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 84936
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110828975.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Jingle Bell Jog radio spot, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Christmas
    Running

