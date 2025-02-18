Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet EP21: 3rd ABCT 1st CAV Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet EP21: 3rd ABCT 1st CAV Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet”, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven, the 31st Commander of Operations Group sits down with the commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Commander to reflect on his experiences during National Training Center Rotation 24-06 and how those lessons formed his preparations for their upcoming 25-06 Rotation. Col. Ed Arnston share insights on lessons learned, how they incorporated those lessons into home station training, approaches for this Leader Training Program, his expectations of leaders going into Rotation 25-06 and advice for leaders preparing for a future NTC Rotation.
    Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven
    Edited by Annette Pritt, PAO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 15:55
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Lessons Learned, Army, Readiness, NTC Warrior Chronicles, Training, The Gauntlet

