Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet EP21: 3rd ABCT 1st CAV Division (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84934" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet”, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Col. Ethan Diven, the 31st Commander of Operations Group sits down with the commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Commander to reflect on his experiences during National Training Center Rotation 24-06 and how those lessons formed his preparations for their upcoming 25-06 Rotation. Col. Ed Arnston share insights on lessons learned, how they incorporated those lessons into home station training, approaches for this Leader Training Program, his expectations of leaders going into Rotation 25-06 and advice for leaders preparing for a future NTC Rotation.

Recommended Resources:



Operations Group milsuite page

https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.



Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at

Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify

Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.



Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC

https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc



Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:

https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.



Episode hosted by Col. Ethan Diven

Edited by Annette Pritt, PAO