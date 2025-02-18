Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OSS Generates Combat Air Power

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Support Squadron mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 21, 2025. The 31st OSS supports the 31st Fighter Wing's combat-ready air control squadron and two combat-ready F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    31st Operations Support Squadron
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

