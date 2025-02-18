American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Support Squadron mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 21, 2025. The 31st OSS supports the 31st Fighter Wing's combat-ready air control squadron and two combat-ready F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2025 03:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84928
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110826941.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 OSS Generates Combat Air Power, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.