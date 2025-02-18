Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: UK Travel

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot informs on the United Kingdom’s Electronic Travel Authorization. The UK initiated ETA as a security pre-clearance, moving towards a digital border system aimed at enhancing security and streamlining travel.
    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2025 03:07
