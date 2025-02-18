Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Meeting in Slovakia and USCG Rescue

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.21.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    250221-N-LD903-1002 NAPLES, Italy (February 21, 2025) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meeting with Slovakia government leaders and U.S. Coast Guard rescues mariners in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Meeting in Slovakia and USCG Rescue, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

