250220-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 20 2025) Radio Spot highlighting the the USO Sailor Showdown event at NSA Naples' USO Capodichino. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 08:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84909
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110823636.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Radio Spot- USO Naples Sailor Showdown, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
