Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Radio News Story - Secretary of Defense Press Conference With Poland And American And Italian Student Exchange Program

    AFN Radio News Story - Secretary of Defense Press Conference With Poland And American And Italian Student Exchange Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.17.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250218-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 18 2025) Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent press conference with Polish Defence Minster and Vicenza High School's most recent annual exchange program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 04:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84900
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110823573.mp3
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Radio News Story - Secretary of Defense Press Conference With Poland And American And Italian Student Exchange Program, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pete Hegseth, Press Conference, Vicenza High School, Annual Exchange Program, NSA Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download