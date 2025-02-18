AFN Radio News Story - Secretary of Defense Press Conference With Poland And American And Italian Student Exchange Program

250218-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 18 2025) Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent press conference with Polish Defence Minster and Vicenza High School's most recent annual exchange program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 04:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
