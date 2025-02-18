Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- International Tank Exercise And Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250219-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 19 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. winners of the most recent U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge and Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NSA Naples
    U.S. Navy
    International Tank Challenge
    Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025

