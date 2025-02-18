250219-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 19 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. winners of the most recent U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge and Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2025 04:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84899
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110823571.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- International Tank Exercise And Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.