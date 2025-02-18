MWR Car Report

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 20, 2025) A radio spot that highlights the Auto Skills Center at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2025 06:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|84884
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
