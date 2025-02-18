NEWSCAST 19FEB25: Student Educational Exchange

250219-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
The Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific and the Japanese Ministry of Defense held a Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue (SEED) event at Ernest J. King Elementary School on February 8 and 9. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 02:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84842
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110819131.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
