    NEWSCAST 19FEB25: Student Educational Exchange

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.18.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    250219-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    The Department of Defense Education Activity Pacific and the Japanese Ministry of Defense held a Student Educational Exchange and Dialogue (SEED) event at Ernest J. King Elementary School on February 8 and 9. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 02:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
