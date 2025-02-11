Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- Secretary of Defense Force Posture Europe And New Oregon National Guard Tank Training Course

    AFN Naples Radio News- Secretary of Defense Force Posture Europe And New Oregon National Guard Tank Training Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250212-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 12 2025) Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's address on force posture in Europe and the unveiling of a new tank training course for the Oregon National Guard. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 03:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84807
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110812396.mp3
    Length: 00:02:48
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Secretary of Defense Force Posture Europe And New Oregon National Guard Tank Training Course, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    Force Posture
    Pete Hegseth
    Tank Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download