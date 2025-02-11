Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 25 - Lt Gen Spain on Updating the Big 3 Doctrine Publications

In this episode, the AF Doctrine Podcast discusses the recent updates to our foundational Operations, Planning, and Command and Control doctrine documents and how these updates support USAF efforts to optimize for current and future operational environments, with Lt Gen Adrian L. Spain, the Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.
As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.
