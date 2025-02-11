Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 25 - Lt Gen Spain on Updating the Big 3 Doctrine Publications

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    In this episode, the AF Doctrine Podcast discusses the recent updates to our foundational Operations, Planning, and Command and Control doctrine documents and how these updates support USAF efforts to optimize for current and future operational environments, with Lt Gen Adrian L. Spain, the Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    #USAFDoctrine #AFDPS #Operations #Planning #C2

