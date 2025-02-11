This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on relationship advice with Dr. Bradley Summers-Johnson, a licensed clinical psychologist, and financial readiness with Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 07:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84803
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110812114.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Relationship Advice and Financial Readiness, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.