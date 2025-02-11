250213-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February 13, 2025) Radio news highlighting joint military expeditionary airfield damage repair training in Spain and U.S. Sixth Fleet celebrating 75th anniversary and U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 07:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84801
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110812061.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Joint Military Airfield Repair Training and U.S. Sixth Fleet Celebrates Anniversary, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.