    250212-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    02.11.2025

    Audio by Seaman Hannah Donahue 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 12, 2025) Steven Aspholm, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Executive Officer, discusses evaluations the NSA Souda Bay will be experiencing in March, Feb. 12, 2025. Aspholm also speaks about the increase in COLA for Sailors living at NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 04:06
    Location: GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250212-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SN Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

