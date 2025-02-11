Audio: Exercise Justified Accord 2025 begins with opening ceremony in Nairobi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84779" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Brig. Gen. Paul Koech, chief of training at KDF Defence Headquarters, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Trish Basile, chief of the Kenya U.S. Liaison Office and KDF Col. Jonathan Rungwe, commandant of the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS), officially open exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) during a ceremony at HPSS in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 10, 2025. Together, they welcomed senior military leaders, exercise planners and multinational participants from over 15 partner nations. The ceremony featured remarks from key leaders, the official signing of the JA25 proclamation and concluded with a group photo of distinguished personnel.



JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro)