"I would probably tell Private Marzett, 'Hey, be patient, trust the process,'" said Fort Stewart Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett on this week's Marne Report. Learn about his desire to be a linchpin for the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community and get to know him outside his role as the garrison senior enlisted advisor. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|02.12.2025
|02.12.2025 14:51
|Newscasts
|84775
|2502/DOD_110810719.mp3
|00:15:38
|2025
|Blues
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|3
|0
|0
