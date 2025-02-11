Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    "I would probably tell Private Marzett, 'Hey, be patient, trust the process,'" said Fort Stewart Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Marzett on this week's Marne Report. Learn about his desire to be a linchpin for the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community and get to know him outside his role as the garrison senior enlisted advisor. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Marne Report
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

