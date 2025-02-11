NEWS IN ONE Feb. 12-13, 2025

On today's News in One:
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth departed Washington D.C. and will visit Germany, Belgium, and Poland to strengthen alliances and discuss defense priorities.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle)
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
