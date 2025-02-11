Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE Feb. 12-13, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth departed Washington D.C. and will visit Germany, Belgium, and Poland to strengthen alliances and discuss defense priorities.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jan Valle)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 11:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE Feb. 12-13, 2025, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

