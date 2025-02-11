AFN Aviano Radio News: Updates to DAFI 36-2903

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on modifications to Department of Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. All Airmen should familiarize themselves with official Department of Defense and Air Force directed guidance in an effort to stay educated and updated on new changes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84768
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110809934.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
