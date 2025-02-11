Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Updates to DAFI 36-2903

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on modifications to Department of Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. All Airmen should familiarize themselves with official Department of Defense and Air Force directed guidance in an effort to stay educated and updated on new changes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    Aviano Air Base
    Air Force
    31 FW
    AFN Aviano
    Dress and Appearance
    DAFI 36-2903

