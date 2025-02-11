AFN Aviano Radio News: Updates to DAFI 36-2903

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84768" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on modifications to Department of Air Force Instruction 36-2903 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. All Airmen should familiarize themselves with official Department of Defense and Air Force directed guidance in an effort to stay educated and updated on new changes. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)