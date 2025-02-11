Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Stuttgart DJ Cobena best hour on Feb 12, 2025

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    AFN Stuttgart

    An hour of radio during the 0700 hour of Feb 12, 2025, from SGT Amber Cobena assigned to AFN Stuttgart.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84763
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110809812.mp3
    Length: 00:13:48
    Genre Blues
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Stuttgart DJ Cobena best hour on Feb 12, 2025, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Joint Force
    PAO
    Navy
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Army
    AFNE
    AFN Stuttgart

