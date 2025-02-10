CUBIST S9E1: Addressing Chronic Post-Concussion Syndrome Symptoms with Antioxidant Therapy

In this episode of CUBIST, the hosts discuss a study titled “Changes in Resting-State Functional Connectivity and Cognitive-Affective Symptoms in Patients with Post-Concussion Syndrome Treated with N-Acetyl Cysteine” by Dr. Daniel Monti and colleagues and published in the Journal of Head Trauma and Rehabilitation in November of 2024.
Article Citation: Monti, D. A., Faezeh, V., Zabrecky, G., Alizadeh, M., Wintering, N., Bazzan, A. J., Mohamed, F. B., & Newberg, A. B. (2024). Changes in Resting-State Functional Connectivity and Cognitive-Affective Symptoms in Patients With Post-Concussion Syndrome Treated With N-Acetyl Cysteine. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 10.1097/HTR.0000000000000976. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000976
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39531327/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.
