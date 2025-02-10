Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Public Health

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.11.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Teen Dating Violence Awareness with Jessie Hatcher, a Prevention Coordination Specialist, and Public Health with Airmen Breanna Centeno, a Public Health Tech with the 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 11. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 05:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
