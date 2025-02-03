On today's News in One:
Medical Readiness Command, Europe, conducted a change of responsibility ceremony, at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, to recognize outgoing Command Sergeant Major Jesus Gonzalez and incoming Command Sergeant Major Kalani Kalili.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 07:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84719
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110802459.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Feb. 7, 2025, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.