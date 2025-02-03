Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot – “Ruthless! The Musical”

    Radio Spot – “Ruthless! The Musical”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Audio by Airman Ivory Stoker 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30 second radio spot on “Ruthless! The Musical” presented by KMC Onstage in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 14 - 23. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airmen Ivory Stoker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84717
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110802414.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot – “Ruthless! The Musical”, by AB Ivory Stoker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Kaiserslautern
    Baumholder
    Musical
    KMCOnstage
    Ruthless

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download