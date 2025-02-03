Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation Travel Schedules

This is a 30 second radio spot on the Baumholder and Kaiserslautern Outdoor Recreation travel schedules for Feb. to March. These schedules are available under the "Calendar" section of baumholder.armymwr.com and kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ivory Stoker)