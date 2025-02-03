Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 MSG Spouse Immersion Program

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Mission Support Group’s Spouse Immersion Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st MSG is partnering with Key Support Liaisons to develop the Spouse Immersion Program, which will familiarize spouses with the 31st FW mission, empowering them with the knowledge to more effectively support their spouses in their roles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Italy
    Spouse
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    31st MSG
    Key Support Liaisons

