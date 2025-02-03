AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 MSG Spouse Immersion Program

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Mission Support Group’s Spouse Immersion Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st MSG is partnering with Key Support Liaisons to develop the Spouse Immersion Program, which will familiarize spouses with the 31st FW mission, empowering them with the knowledge to more effectively support their spouses in their roles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)