American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Mission Support Group’s Spouse Immersion Program at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st MSG is partnering with Key Support Liaisons to develop the Spouse Immersion Program, which will familiarize spouses with the 31st FW mission, empowering them with the knowledge to more effectively support their spouses in their roles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 05:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84711
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110802370.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 MSG Spouse Immersion Program, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.