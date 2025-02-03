This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on heart health with Taylor Doe, Volunteer Disaster Action Team Member with the American Red Cross, and Traumatic Brain Injury research with Morgan Fielder, TBI Clinical Research Coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 7. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|02.07.2025
|02.07.2025 07:07
|Newscasts
|84709
|2502/DOD_110802288.mp3
|00:02:01
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|4
|0
|0
This work, KMC Update - Heart Health and TBI Research, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
