    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 02/06/2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The updated 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.7 million acre-feet, 92% of average. Runoff was near or below average for most of the Missouri River Basin, and most of the upper basin had below-normal precipitation.

    AUDIO INFO

    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff

