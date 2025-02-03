The updated 2025 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.7 million acre-feet, 92% of average. Runoff was near or below average for most of the Missouri River Basin, and most of the upper basin had below-normal precipitation.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84701
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110801367.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:15
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 02/06/2025, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.