    AFN Aviano Radio News: Spiritual Support

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.05.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on spiritual support resources through the chaplain's office at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Spiritual care is an important pillar in the Air Force Comprehensive Airman Fitness Program’s approach to enhancing resiliency. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84699
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110800797.mp3
    Length: 00:02:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Spiritual Support, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Chief of Chaplains
    Radio News
    Aviano Chapel

