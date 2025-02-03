An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on teen dating violence awareness and resources available at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing offers resources and support to service members and their families through the Family Advocacy Program, which provides assistance to those affected by physical, sexual, or emotional abuse in a relationship. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
This work, Spot: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
