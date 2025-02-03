Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spot: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

    Spot: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.06.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot on teen dating violence awareness and resources available at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing offers resources and support to service members and their families through the Family Advocacy Program, which provides assistance to those affected by physical, sexual, or emotional abuse in a relationship. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84698
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110800795.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spot: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    Family Advocacy Program
    radio spot
    Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download