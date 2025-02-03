250205-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (February, 5 2025) Radio Spot highlighting Non Combatant Evacuation Operations and NEO kit. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 09:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84697
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110800777.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NSA NAPLES , IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot- Non Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) Kit, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.