NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 6, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Robert Lecompte, chaplain for Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, speaks about how to achieve personal goals, Feb 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 01:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84682
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110800606.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250206-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SN Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
