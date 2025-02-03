Radio interview featuring Rodney Atkins. Discussions included his life, musical journey, upcoming projects, and, most importantly, his live performance in Mario's Courtyard on NSA Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 06:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84679
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110800556.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:29
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
This work, AFN Bahrain - Rodney Atkins Interview, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
