    KMC Update - Force Protection Exercise and Spiritual Strength

    GERMANY

    02.03.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a radio news update featuring information on USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Force Protection Exercise, and advise from the religious support office on spiritual strength during times of change, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 3, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 04:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE
    TAGS

    Force Protection
    Spiritual Strength

