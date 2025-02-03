Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - Point Blank 25-1 and Next-Gen Communication Systems

    AFN Naples Radio News - Point Blank 25-1 and Next-Gen Communication Systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.31.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250131-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (January 31, 2024) Radio news highlighting
    Point Blank 25-1 and next-gen communication systems. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 04:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84625
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110793237.mp3
    Length: 00:02:25
    Year 2025
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Point Blank 25-1 and Next-Gen Communication Systems, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naples

    TAGS

    AFN NAPLES
    AFN
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download